It’s probably one of the only good things to come out of the current situation, but the lack of fans in the ground does mean that we can hear what goes down on the field.

There was a moment tonight when Gerard Pique appeared to absolutely lose it with Antoine Griezmann for wasting possession, and the various translations of the exchange are quite something:

?DISCUSSIÓ PIQUÉ-GRIEZMANN@3gerardpique: “Una puta posesión larga, ¡joder!”@AntoGriezmann: “Tranquilo, deja de gritar, la concha de su madre…”@3gerardpique: “No, la concha de su madre tú, que estamos sufriendo y estamos corriendo como locos…”pic.twitter.com/diYzWTTg6k — Què T’hi Jugues (@QueThiJugues) February 16, 2021

Pique just looked gutted at the end of the game as he watched on from the stands after being subbed off, so it does look like he’s lost patience with some of his teammates.