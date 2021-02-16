Menu

Video: Gerard Pique LOSES it with Griezmann against PSG as the C word is exchanged in furious X-rated argument

Champions League
It’s probably one of the only good things to come out of the current situation, but the lack of fans in the ground does mean that we can hear what goes down on the field.

There was a moment tonight when Gerard Pique appeared to absolutely lose it with Antoine Griezmann for wasting possession, and the various translations of the exchange are quite something:

 

Pique just looked gutted at the end of the game as he watched on from the stands after being subbed off, so it does look like he’s lost patience with some of his teammates.

