Video: Kylian Mbappe seals a glorious hat trick vs Barcelona to leave Ronald Koeman looking furious

There were a few fans who may have wondered if Kylian Mbappe was at the level where he could simply dominate a huge Champions League game on his own, and I do believe we now have our answer.

He’s tortured Barca all night with his pace and ability to run at his man, while he’s also been devastating in front of goal as he’s just completed his hat trick.

This might be his best of the three, and you can see from Koeman’s face that he is not happy but also that he has no answers for this PSG team either:

In his first game at Camp Nou, and his first time facing Barcelona… Kylian Mbappe completes a wonderful hat-trick with a SUBLIME finish ? We are witnessing greatness! pic.twitter.com/7uc84LQ2nE — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport