Video: Mbappe pounces on Pique’s error to fire PSG 2-1 up against Barcelona

Champions League
It always looked like Barca would need to win tonight by a goal or two to have a chance of going through, so it will be a surprise if PSG don’t advance at this point.

Kylian Mbappe has been a menace throughout and he’s just scored his second of the night, although Gerard Pique will be gutted that he didn’t manage to get a proper clearance on the cross:

Pictures from Polsat

Mbappe smacks it into the net with glee and it survived the VAR check for offside, so Barca will need to press for goals now and it could leave them wide open at the back.

  1. Ahmad ibrahim says:
    February 16, 2021 at 9:57 pm

    Barca seriously need reinforcement for them to compete effectively.

