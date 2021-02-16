Menu

Video: Mbappe proves his Real Madrid credentials with a brilliant goal for PSG vs Barcelona

Champions League
Posted by

There’s been a bit of talk about tonight being the chance for Kylian Mbappe to prove himself on the grandest stage, and he’s done that so far with a lovely piece of play against Barcelona.

AS recently reported that Real Madrid are particularly keen to sign the PSG star, so they’ll be even more interested after this brilliant goal at the Nou Camp tonight:

Pictures from Polsat

Perhaps he does get a little lucky with one touch that pings back into his body, but the composure and ability to go round his man and slam it home past a great keeper like ter Stegen shows that he’s able to do it at the highest level.

READ MORE: Video: Controversy at the Nou Camp as Messi smacks home a suspicious looking Barcelona penalty vs PSG

More Stories Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.