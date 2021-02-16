Video: Mbappe proves his Real Madrid credentials with a brilliant goal for PSG vs Barcelona

There’s been a bit of talk about tonight being the chance for Kylian Mbappe to prove himself on the grandest stage, and he’s done that so far with a lovely piece of play against Barcelona.

AS recently reported that Real Madrid are particularly keen to sign the PSG star, so they’ll be even more interested after this brilliant goal at the Nou Camp tonight:

In his first ever game against Barcelona, Kylian Mbappe scores! Fancy footwork and an emphatic finish ? pic.twitter.com/9pvjv3gzhd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 16, 2021

Pictures from Polsat

Perhaps he does get a little lucky with one touch that pings back into his body, but the composure and ability to go round his man and slam it home past a great keeper like ter Stegen shows that he’s able to do it at the highest level.