Video: Pedri shows his excellence for Barcelona with a sublime through ball at one end and a goal line clearance at the other

Pedri really does look perfectly built for Barcelona with his lovely technique and ability to slip a pass, but he’s starting to turn into an all-action midfielder with the ability to influence things in both boxes.

He showed that tonight against PSG in a matter of minutes, and it started with a perfect through ball to put Griezmann through on goal and the French striker has to do better with this:

Pictures from BT Sport

He then proves his worth at the other end of the pitch when a piece of brilliance from Mbappe puts Icardi in on goal, but the Argentine star bottles it on his return to the Nou Camp and his choked shot looks like it’s going wide – but Pedri is there to cover just in case:

Pictures from BT Sport