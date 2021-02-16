Menu

(Video) Quick-fire double from Salah and Mane gives Liverpool crucial lead vs RBL

Liverpool’s front-two Mo Salah and Sadio Mane have once again proven to be the difference for their side after a quick-fire double has given the Redmen the lead against RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

In what has been a hotly contested encounter which could have seen either side the lead, it has been Liverpool’s attacking duo who has broken the deadlock.

A quick breakaway presented Salah with the perfect oppotuntity to pounce on a loose ball.

When through on goal, every man and his dog would have been able to predict the outcome.

The prolific forward wasted no time in smashing the ball beyond keeper Peter Gulacsi with Mane doubling the Reds’ lead just moments later.

2-0 to Jurgen Klopp’s Redmen.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

