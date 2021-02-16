With the Sun reporting that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is under investigation from Arsenal for an apparent Covid-19 breach, footage has emerged of the new tattoo that has sparked uproar.

The Sun have released images of Aubameyang sporting a new hand tattoo via the Instagram account of Spanish tattoo artist Alejandro Nicolas Bernal.

It’s reported that the footage, in which neither Aubameyang and Bernal are seen wearing a mask amid Covid-19 prevention measures, was posted five days ago to the artist’s page.

This comes not long after Aubameyang was granted leave for personal reasons, with the captain travelling to France when his mother, Margarita, fell seriously ill.

Under government regulations, all tattoo parlous – whether mobile or static – must remain closed.

Other footage has now emerged as well, with Aubameyang seen kneeling down to offer his partner a beautiful rose, perhaps for Valentine’s Day or if she had a birthday recently.

The video showing Aubameyang with his lockdown tattoo – pic.twitter.com/w0Av7dONYB — peep ?? (@afcpeep) February 16, 2021

Worth noting his right hand wasn’t tattooed during the November international fixtures… pic.twitter.com/pxP3CRNUqu — Amit (@AFCAmit) February 16, 2021

An eagle-eyed Arsenal fan has noticed that the art must’ve been done recently, it wasn’t on Aubameyang’s hand when he was away with Gabon in the November international break.

It also seems that Aubameyang purposefully hid the controversial new tattoo in the win against Leeds, which saw him net a hat-trick, as the striker had a black bandage around his hand.

It will be interesting to see how Mikel Arteta and the club react to this, after they granted classy compassionate leave to the ace, it looks like Aubameyang has disregarded the strict Covid-19 rules.