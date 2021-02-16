“When I keep going, the goals will come” – Timo Werner delighted after breaking Chelsea Premier League duck

Speaking to Sky Sports after Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle United, Timo Werner revealed his delight at finally finding the back of the net.

Werner went 14 Premier League games without scoring a goal, which for those who saw him in action for either RB Leipzig or Germany, would have been pretty unthinkable.

However, when things aren’t going your way as a striker, it can oftentimes be hard to break free of the negativity surrounding you and rediscover your goal-scoring touch.

While the goal that Werner scored to break his duck against Newcastle tonight won’t be winning any awards, they all count, and this one will have counted for plenty for him on a personal level.

Werner spoke to Sky Sports after the game, and though he insists that the most important thing was that the team was winning, rather than him scoring, there’s no getting away from how happy he is to have ended his barren run.