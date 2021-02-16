Video: How Chelsea’s £45M striker Timo Werner ended his 100-day goal drought vs Newcastle

Having gone 14 Premier League games without a goal, Timo Werner finally ended his barren run during Chelsea’s win over Newcastle yesterday evening.

As per Sky Sports, Chelsea parted with £45M in order to sign Werner from RB Leipzig in the summer transfer window. After a bright start from the German, his form began to tail off.

Werner, who was only out-scored by Robert Lewandowski in the Bundesliga last term, fast found himself gasping for air, having gone an unthinkably long time without finding the back of the net.

14 games, 31 shots, 100 days, 1000 minutes of action without a goal – Timo Werner’s goal drought has ended just in time to bounce Chelsea into the top 4. It is the first time in two months that the Blues are in the Champions League spots. Thomas Tuchel going from tenth to fourth. — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 15, 2021

Yesterday evening, with Chelsea taking on relegation threatened Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge, Werner finally broke his duck, albeit in pretty scrappy circumstances.

Werner found himself in a pocket of space with the ball bouncing in his direction at the back post, with his effort just crossing the line and his drought subsequently being stopped in it’s tracks.

Are the floodgates now going to open?