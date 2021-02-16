Speaking to Sky Sports after Chelsea’s 2-0 victory over Newcastle United, Thomas Tuchel revealed who the Blues’ no.1 goalkeeper will be the remainder of the season.

Eyebrows were raised when the Chelsea team sheet was released last night and Edouard Mendy was not on it. Tuchel opted to start the error-prone Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks, despite the Blues needing three points in order to break back into the top four.

Mendy has been Chelsea’s starting goalkeeper since signing from Rennes at the tail end of the summer transfer window, and has scarcely put a foot wrong. To see Kepa drafted back into the starting eleven left many scratching their heads.

However, speaking in wake of the contest, Tuchel revealed that Mendy is still Chelsea’s starting goalkeeper and will be for the rest of the season. Kepa was given a start in order to build his own ‘rhythm’ while Mendy rested on the subs bench.

? “Edouard is number 1, this is clear.” Thomas Tuchel confirms that Edouard Mendy is Chelsea’s number 1 pic.twitter.com/36YUJ2GosW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 15, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports via Football Daily