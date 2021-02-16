“The game’s better without it” – England legend believes that “very frustrating” VAR ought to be binned

Wayne Rooney has revealed his belief that football was better before the introduction of VAR, as has been reported by Sky Sports.

Rooney, who is currently manager of Derby County, was fortunate enough to only overlap with VAR at the tail end of his career. The bulk of his playing days were spent with football at it’s purest and finest.

Nowadays, fans are becoming disillusioned, with virtually every game being marred by a talking point relating to VAR or the implementation of it by match officials. The game is fast losing it’s appeal.

Wayne Rooney appears to agree with that notion. As has been quoted today by Sky Sports, Rooney revealed his belief that VAR has had a negative impact and the authorities ought to get rid of it:

“Watching the Premier League games, some of the decisions are very frustrating through VAR and you don’t understand how they have got to that decision.”

“I personally think the game’s better without it. Even though you are frustrated at times after games, we have to rely on the referees to do the job the best they can.

It’s difficult to see football going back on their decision to introduce VAR at this point, but major changes are needed if the Premier League, and FIFA, want to protect the game’s integrity.