According to Hammers News, BT Sport commentator Ian Darke shared an interesting training ground insight on West Ham loanee Craig Dawson during the 3-0 win against Sheffield United.

Darke has found that Dawson ‘treats training just like he does a match’, in a committed approach which has actually left one or two West Ham players to steer clear of the defender during preparations.

Dawson was a loan signing from Watford at the end of the summer transfer window, but didn’t feature for the Hammers until their very last Premier League game of 2020, he’s been a staple ever since.

The centre-back has shown Premier League quality in the past, starring for West Brom for years before he was unfortunately relegated with Watford in his debut season with the Hertfordshire outfit.

Dawson has started and played every minute of the east London outfit’s last nine Premier League matches, in a fine run that’s seen them lose just once.

The Mail report that cash-strapped Watford offer the Hammers the chance to sign the defender for just £3m in the January transfer window, but they’ve decided to wait out a permanent move so far.

Here’s what Darke had to say on Dawson:

“I’m told that during training one our two players stay well clear of him (Dawson) because he treats training like he does a match.”

Dawson has also contributed two goals for the Hammers this season, quickly displaying the devastating aerial prowess he’s shown in the past.

David Moyes’ side are actually one of the most dominant sides in the air in the Premier League, with Dawson lining up alongside the likes of Tomas Soucek and Michail Antonio.

Dawson’s performances have helped the Hammers sit fifth in the Premier League table, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea, making European football a real possibility next season.

Considering Dawson’s displays, the Hammers would be foolish to sign the centre-back on a permanent deal at the end of the season, especially if he’s available for a cut-price fee of around £3m.

The fact that the 30-year-old’s left his own teammates scared of duels in training, likely due to fear of injury, says it all about the ace’s commanding presence.