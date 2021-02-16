What this ruthless Chelsea star shouted at the linesman during victory over Newcastle United

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic shouted something quite hilarious at the linesman during the Blues’ 2-0 win over Newcastle last night, as reported by the Telegraph‘s Matt Law.

Kovacic has been in splendid form of late. Having fallen out of favour under Frank Lampard at times this campaign, he looks back to his very best under Thomas Tuchel, which is to Chelsea’s benefit, no doubt.

The Croat’s driving runs from the heart of midfield are an excellent way to bypass opposing defensive lines or beat their press, which makes him a useful, and unique, asset in the middle of the park.

Kovacic is also a player who wears his heart on his sleeve. He oftentimes finds it difficult to mask his emotions, as was proven once again last night. Have a look at this tweet from Matt Law, which is quite hilarious.

Kovacic to the linesman, who had flagged for a Newcastle throw only to be overruled by the ref: “Are you sleeping? Are you sleeping here? You need to be watching the game.” — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 15, 2021

The former Inter Milan and Real Madrid man was lucky to avoid a booking for that, but perhaps the fourth official appreciated his sheer audacity to say it how it is in that manner. Fair play to you, Mateo…