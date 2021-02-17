Arsenal potentially seal first summer exit already as outcast green lights switch to Serie A side

Mikel Arteta has had a mixed time so far during his time as Arsenal boss, but he can probably still get away with claiming that this current squad isn’t made up of “his” players yet.

He inherited a squad of players which was somehow incredibly bloated in multiple areas yet terribly short in others, but money is tight so it will take a couple of years to clear out the deadwood and bring his own guys in.

They did well in January to get rid of senior players who were out of favour, and some reports coming out of Italy suggest that Lucas Torreira could be the first to agree a summer exit as the overhaul continues.

He’s had a disappointing loan spell at Atletico Madrid as he’s struggled for game time, while there may have been some expectations that he would be recalled and sent somewhere else.

Ultimately that didn’t happen and he remains in Spain, but a return to Serie A would make sense for him and it’s suggested that he’s already agreed to join Fiorentina next season.

The deal isn’t “done” yet as it sounds like talks are ongoing between the clubs to agree a deal, but if that can be done then he looks set to complete the move in the summer.