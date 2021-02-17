Agreement in principle: Arsenal look set to extend contract of phenomenal academy product

Arsenal have an agreement in principle with youngster Bukayo Saka over extending his contract with the club, according to Todo Fichajes.

Few could have expected that Saka, a 19-year-old academy product, would emerge as such a crucial player for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta, but time and time again this term he has taken responsibility for turning the Gunners’ fortunes around.

Even when they were struggling earlier in the campaign and saw themselves slide down the Premier League table, Saka continued to perform. He was a rare positive in a team shackled into a spiral of negativity.

It goes without saying that Arteta, Edu and everyone else pulling the strings at the Emirates will be keen to keep Saka around long-term, and if Todo Fichajes are to be believed, they’re likely to get their wish.

Todo Fichajes report that an agreement has already been reached in principle over the England international extending his contract, all that remains is for him to sign along the dotted line.

If true, that’s brilliant news for Arsenal.