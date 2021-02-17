Menu

Barcelona ‘black list’ of players presidential candidate wants rid of revealed in wake of PSG thumping

In wake of Barcelona’s 4-1 defeat to PSG, presidential candidate Joan Laporta has drawn up a list of players he wants rid of, according to Don Balon.

While Barcelona do have plenty of exciting young talent on their books, with the likes of Pedri, Ansu Fati and Frenkie De Jong providing hope for the future, there’s no denying that there is also plenty of deadwood.

As per Don Balon, Joan Laporta, favourite to be the next Barcelona president, is well aware of that, and his intention is to rid the club of all the players who both failed last night and have failed prior, in hope of ensuring the failure stops there.

Don Balon report that Clement Lenglet, Sergino Dest, Sergio Busquets and Antoine Griezmann are all on Laporta’s ‘black list’, with their time in and around the Barcelona starting eleven potentially coming to an end if he has his way.

While this is an end of a very successful era for Barcelona, it’s the start of a new one. Fans ought to be at least somewhat encouraged by Laporta’s plans to make them a force again.

