Colo-Colo squad receives a death threat as the club faces relegation for the first time in its history

Arguably the biggest club in Chile, Colo-Colo, will be competing in a one-game playoff against CD Universidad de Concepción, with the loser being relegated from Chilean Primera División.

Los Albos have never gone down to second division in their history, which is why their supporters a bit anxious. One match will determine if Chile’s most winningest club hits rock bottom or they escape a disaster.

Nonetheless, as the Colo-Colo squad departed for the city of Talca, where the match will occur, supporters urged them on, hoping they avoid a potential black stain in the club’s history. However, as some showed support, others had a direct message.

A photo surfaced on Twitter, where it showed a banner directed towards the club with the message: “ganan o los matamos,” which translates to “they win, or we kill them.”

This banner is the scary side of football, where some supporters believe the sport is life or death, regardless of what happens in the match, here’s hoping this is a hollow threat made by some bad apples.