Manchester United star Marcus Rashford took to Twitter to share his love for Kylian Mbappe after a phenomenal performance from the Frenchman to spur Paris Saint-Germain to victory over Barcelona.

The first-leg of the Round of 16 tie headed into halftime at 1-1 in a fairly closely contested battle, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men came out inspired in the second-half, scoring three to win 4-1.

Mbappe sealed a hat-trick with the final goal of the game in the 85th minute, with a wonderful first-time finesse finish into the corner after being slipped in on the counter.

Rashford took to Twitter to quote tweet a post by BT Sport with ‘What a performance Kylian Mbappe’ – tagging the superstar that he’s battled with on four occasions – as he also added the ‘fire’ emoji.

Mbappe became only the third player to score a Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona last night, being the first to do so since 1997 – when the lightning-fast forward wasn’t even born.

3 – Kylian Mbappe is only the third player to score a UEFA Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona, after Faustino Asprilla for Newcastle and Andriy Shevchenko for Dynamo Kyiv (both in 1997). Magic. pic.twitter.com/eojfMDK7Cl — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 16, 2021

If there were any doubts on Mbappe’s mercurial ability, the 22-year-old shut them down in style on Tuesday night, firing his side to victory whilst fellow superstar Neymar is injured.