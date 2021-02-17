Manchester United star Marcus Rashford took to Twitter to share his love for Kylian Mbappe after a phenomenal performance from the Frenchman to spur Paris Saint-Germain to victory over Barcelona.
The first-leg of the Round of 16 tie headed into halftime at 1-1 in a fairly closely contested battle, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men came out inspired in the second-half, scoring three to win 4-1.
Mbappe sealed a hat-trick with the final goal of the game in the 85th minute, with a wonderful first-time finesse finish into the corner after being slipped in on the counter.
Rashford took to Twitter to quote tweet a post by BT Sport with ‘What a performance Kylian Mbappe’ – tagging the superstar that he’s battled with on four occasions – as he also added the ‘fire’ emoji.
Mbappe became only the third player to score a Champions League hat-trick against Barcelona last night, being the first to do so since 1997 – when the lightning-fast forward wasn’t even born.
If there were any doubts on Mbappe’s mercurial ability, the 22-year-old shut them down in style on Tuesday night, firing his side to victory whilst fellow superstar Neymar is injured.