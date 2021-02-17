Huge transfer boost for Liverpool in their hunt for midfield star after manager’s public promise

The Germans are famous for their efficiency, and that often spills over into the transfer market as they like to get their business done nice and early.

We’ve already seen Bayern Munich seal the signing of Dayot Upamecano for next season, and Marco Rose has confirmed he will be leaving Borussia Monchengladbach to go to Dortmund after the season is over.

Their midfield star Florian Neuhaus has attracted plenty of attention in recent weeks and links to Liverpool do make sense when you consider they may need to replace Gini Wijnaldum in the summer.

There was a report a few days ago from Sport Witness which confirmed that Neuhaus has a release clause of €40m and Liverpool were willing to pay it, but there was an issue with Rose going to Dortmund.

Dortmund are also said to be interested in the midfielder and there was a belief that securing Rose would boost their chances of taking the player with him, but that may be impossible.

Rose spoke in a press conference to confirm that he won’t be taking any players with him, and the Monchengladbach Twitter account has posted that quote just to make sure it’s out there in the public domain:

It must be said that there’s no sign of there being any official clause in the deal to appoint Rose that actually prevents him from signing Monchengladbach players, but you can be sure that he will be held to these words if he tries to go back on them.

This certainly gives Liverpool a much better chance of signing Neuhaus in the summer, but as with all Bundesliga stars they will have to deal with the inevitable competition from Bayern Munich too:

Manager Marco Rose promises: He won’t take any players of @gladbach with him to @BVB Dortmund. Good for Bayern! TRUE ? the tendency of @FCBayern to buy Florian Neuhaus is currently towards 2022. The chance of a transfer has increased — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) February 17, 2021

If Bayern don’t want to move until the summer of 2022 then it does give Jurgen Klopp some time to make a move in the summer, so he’s a name to look out for if and when Wijnaldum does move on.

