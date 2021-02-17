Menu

“I’ve already had contact” – Chelsea star could end up losing his place in the team as he tries to help seal huge summer signing

Constructing a dressing room with a stable team spirit and togetherness can be a tough balancing act for any manager to get right.

Ultimately you want your players to get along and if they’re close off the pitch then that’s even better, but you need to avoid a situation where they get too comfortable and can easily turn against you.

It’s still a good idea to get advice from your senior players about potential signings because they will have an idea of how they would fit in, and it looks like Antonio Rudiger is happy to do that for Chelsea:

The admission about Alaba is fascinating because there’s no doubt that he would be a huge signing for Chelsea, but Rudiger could also end up losing his place in the team if the Bayern man comes in to replace him.

A fan actually asked Christian Falk about this in the comments, and the response shows that Rudiger really is putting the team first and he’s aware he could end up convincing his replacement to join the club:

It does mean that Rudiger is exactly the type of character you want in your team so that is a good sign, but he may end up regretting this eventually if it does happen and he ends up on the bench regularly.

