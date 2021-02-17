Jonathan Barnett makes shocking Gareth Bale admission

Jonathan Barnett, the agent of Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur superstar Gareth Bale has shockingly hinted the Welsh attacker could soon be considering retirement.

Bale, 31, began his career all the way back in 2006 when he joined Southampton’s youth academy.

Following an impressive breakthrough on the south coast, the exciting winger joined Tottenham Hotspur which is where he really rose to the forefront of European footballing prominence.

After what was a remarkable six-years in London, Bale made a world-famous switch to Spanish giants Real Madrid in a deal worth an eye-watering £90.9m, as per Transfermarkt.

During the 31-year-old’s time in Madrid, Bale has had a huge hand in Los Blancos lifting a whopping 16 major trophies, including four Champions League.

Arguably Bale’s greatest ever moment came during the 2018 Champions League final which saw the Welshman score a stunning bicycle kick to beat Liverpool.

Despite emerging as one of the sport’s most talented attackers, arguably just behind the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, Bale has endured somewhat of a shocking decline in recent seasons.

After falling out-of-favour with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane, Bale has found himself shipped back off to Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan.

Continuing in his poor form, the 31-year-old is struggling for game-time under Jose Mourinho.

Speaking in a recent interview with El Chiringuito TV, the attacker’s agent Barnett has hinted his star client could be preparing to hang up his boots.

“Gareth is at the end of his career,” the owner of the illustrious Stellar ICM agency said.

