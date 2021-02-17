Liverpool will sack Jurgen Klopp if champions continue failing to win games, report claims

Even with Liverpool having defeated RB Leipzig in the Champions League last night, Don Balon believe Jurgen Klopp’s future at the club is far from guaranteed.

Liverpool won the Premier League title at a canter last campaign, but as has been well-documented, they have been way below the standards they have set for themselves under Klopp over the past few months.

As a result, their hope of retaining their Premier League crown has been crushed. Having defeated RB Leipzig 2-0 last night, a run in the Champions League looks likely to be the only thing that could make this season a memorable one.

Don Balon believe that Klopp could need one in order to keep his job, too. The Spanish publication report that, should results continue to go against Liverpool, there’s a possibility that the former Dortmund boss could be dismissed.

That would be a puzzling decision from the club’s hierarchy, but that’s the nature of the modern game…