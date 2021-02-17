Juventus hoping to pile misery on struggling Tottenham with move for €90M-rated attacker

Juventus are interested in signing Heung-min Son from Tottenham in the summer transfer window, according to CMW.

Son has been one of the players of the season so far in the Premier League, but it remains to be seen how long he will continue to accept mediocrity at Spurs.

He is the most talented Asian produce the game has seen for many a year, but looks set to spend the best years of his career playing his football in the Europa League.

It’s a waste.

CMW believe that Juventus could be set to offer him an alternative, with the Serie A champions currently working on meeting his €90M price-tag.

The report notes that former Arsenal man Aaron Ramsey could be shipped off back to the Premier League in order to raise funds for their pursuit of the 28-year-old.

Juventus already have a mouthwatering attack, so the prospect of adding Son to that is exciting. For Spurs, though, it’s worrying.

With Champions League qualification now looking pie in the sky, the fans ought to get used to speculation linking their key assets with moves away from North London.