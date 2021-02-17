Legend Thierry Henry on ‘final shortlist’ of Bournemouth managerial candidates but Arsenal icon has not been ‘offered’ job yet per reporter 

According to Kris Temple of the BBC (also the voice of England and Wembley), Thierry Henry is on the final shortlist of candidates as Bournemouth close in on a new manager.

Temple reports that former Huddersfield and Schalke boss David Wagner is in the running, it’s added that Bournemouth are keen to open talks with Henry, but require permission from his current employers.

Henry has been in charge of MLS side Montreal Impact since November 2019, in a reign that has produced iconic moments like this.

Montreal finished ninth out of 14 teams in the Eastern Conference in the 2020/21 campaign (they operate a different schedule, the season is finished) and ninth out of 12 in 19/20.

Temple reiterates that reports Henry has been offered the job are ‘premature’ at this moment in time.

? #AFCB manager update: I understand that Thierry Henry is on a final shortlist, which also includes David Wagner. #AFCB are keen to talk to Henry, but would require permission from his current employers, MLS side Montreal. Reports that he’s been offered the job premature. — Kris Temple (@kristemple) February 17, 2021

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Mason Greenwood weighs-in on how he feels about playing as right-winger (Video) Dele shoves Reguilon in Spurs training following defender’s successful wind-up (Video) Arsenal star forced to do 10 push-ups following hilarious training ground fail

Bournemouth sacked Jason Tindall – Eddie Howe’s old assistant turned successor – at the start of the month.

Former England star Jonathan Woodgate is in caretaker charge of the side, winning twice and drawing one of his games in charge to date.

The Cherries sit sixth in the Championship, with the South Coast outfit looking to return to the Premier League at the first chance.

Henry is one of the greatest players to ever play the beautiful game, with the former forward starring for Arsenal, Barcelona, Monaco and Juventus in Europe before ending his career at New York Red Bulls.

With all respect to Montreal and the MLS, a job in the Championship would mark the first high-profile one for Henry since he was sacked by boyhood club Monaco after just three months.