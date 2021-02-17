According to SportWitness via this week’s print edition of SportBild, Manchester United hold ‘more concrete’ interest in Kingsley Coman that has even been put across to date.

It’s reported that the Red Devils have already told the 24-year-old’s management that they would be willing to offer wages of €8m a season, which is after tax, and equates to just shy of €154,000-a-week.

It’s added that Coman currently earns a gross annual salary of €12m, so that’s before tax and roughly equal to €230,000-a-week.

The report details that Coman is currently placed in the middle of Bayern’s earning list, with SportBild reporting that the ace who is contracted until the summer of 2023 ‘expects more financial appreciation’.

Coman would be an attractive prospect for any of the world’s top clubs, particularly as the wide man has considerable experience of starring on either flank, whilst he primarily plays on the left these days.

SportWitness also point back to a SportBild interview with Coman from last month in which the France international admitted he was ‘happy’ at Bayern, though interest from United and cross-town rivals City has given the star ‘additional confidence’.

Coman has been a serial winner in his professional career since breaking through at Paris Saint-Germain, the ace has won nine league titles with PSG, Juventus and Bayern, five domestic cups, six domestic Super Cups, as well as the Champions League and most recently Club World Cup.

After netting the winning goal of last season’s Champions League final – against his boyhood club no less, Coman’s winning formula could prove a good omen for Solskjaer, who is looking to claim his first trophy as United boss, with the end of this term marking two-and-a-half-years in charge.

