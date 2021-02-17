Man United join Liverpool in race to sign exciting Brazilian winger with Premier League credentials

Manchester United have joined the race to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha, according to Italian reporter Gianluigi Longari.

Raphinha, signed by Leeds United in the summer transfer window in hope of strengthening their Premier League credentials, has been a revelation this term.

The Leeds star is one of the most exciting wide-men to watch in the Premier League. He’s the kind of player keeping the samba spirit alive during a mediocre period of Brazilian football.

It’s no surprise that he’s attracting interest from two of the Premier League’s ‘big six’, with Gianluigi Longari taking to Twitter to report that Man United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign him.

It’s unclear whether Leeds would be prepared to sell to a traditional rival in Man United, or any other Premier League side for that matter.

Raphinha, though, must have his own ambitions, and he’d be lying if he said his head couldn’t be turned by interest from teams of Man United and Liverpool’s calibre.