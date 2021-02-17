Man United leading Liverpool in race to sign West Ham star but could make sale to fund move

Manchester United are reportedly frontrunners to sign West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Rice, 22, joined West Ham in 2013 after departing Chelsea’s youth academy.

After successfully forcing his way through the Hammers’ youth ranks, the talented midfielder has gone on to cement his place in the club’s senior first-team.

The young commanding midfielder has enjoyed a hugely impressive breakthrough period.

After featuring in all of his side’s Premier League matches so far this season, Rice’s form has had a huge hand in David Moyes’ side challenging for a spot in next season’s Champions League.

However, despite the midfielder emerging as one of, if not, the, most important player for the Hammers, there are suggestions that the 22-year-old could be set for a big move to a domestic rival.

After being relentlessly linked with a move to Chelsea last summer (Sky Sports), former manager Frank Lampard’s sacking appears to have ended the Blues’ pursuit.

However, after seemingly dodging a bullet, the Hammers will be equally as concerned following a recent report on ‘The Transfer Window‘ podcast.

It has been reported by journalists Duncan Castles and Ian McGarry that Rice is now a target for United and Liverpool.

“He’s no longer on the transfer list of recruitment possibilities for the Stamford Bridge club but, has certainly aroused the interest of both Liverpool and Manchester United,” McGarry said. “Both of whom have expressed interest to Rice’s agent, as we understand and have asked to be informed of any offers made for the England international.”

“It’s our information that United at this moment in time are the greater in terms of being interested in Rice, out of the two clubs. That’s also based upon the possibility of players leaving Old Trafford however.

“Clearly what’s been going on over the last few weeks has been a rotational system where Fred, Scott McTominay and Nemanja Matic have been involved – playing certain games and being left out of certain games.

“It’s our information that one of those players more or less needs to be shipped out in order for Rice to join Manchester United, both on the basis of fee, wages and contract because at this moment in time the financial situation at the club is such that they’re prefer not to add another expensive player to their 25-man squad.

“They would instead prefer to at least dispose of one of those players in order to make it more feasible for them to sign Rice.”