Manchester United treble-winner Teddy Sheringham has slammed current midfielder Paul Pogba’s attitude and believes the Frenchman will never be considered one of the club’s greats.

Sheringham, now retired, famously turned out for the Red Devils for four-years (1997 – 2001), during a period which saw the Englishman lift eight major trophies.

Arguably the retired striker’s greatest ever moment came during the 1999 Champions League final.

The famous match saw Sheringham subbed on and score a last minute equaliser against Bayern Munich before current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer went on to bag the winner moments later.

The striker was directly involved in 74 goals in 153 appearances – If anyone knows what it takes to be a success at Old Trafford, it’s Sheringham.

However, speaking recently about his old club, Sheringham has not held back when it comes to current midfielder Pogba.

“It’s just an up and down situation which you don’t normally get from top players, and he’s obviously a top player,” Sheringham told Goal.

“He’s a quality, talented player, but there is just too many highs and lows for me, and when you are playing for Manchester United, you can’t afford that. If he’s a top player, you don’t get left out of the team.”

Pogba, 27, is currently on his second spell with United, following his transfer to Juventus back in 2012.

After returning to the club in 2016 in a deal worth an eye-watering £94.5m, Pogba’s second-coming has seen the Frenchman come under intense critism from fans and pundits alike.

After a series of inconsistent performances, Pogba has largely failed to live up to his staggering price-tag and Sheringham feels the midfielder’s mind-set is the biggest problem.

“You might be for a couple of games,” Sheringham added. “Just to kick you up the bum and make sure you’re back on track, but for him to be in and out the team, [it raises] question marks all the time, it can’t be right.

“Now, you have to head to Manchester United and say: ‘I want to be a Manchester United great for as long as I’m here and I’m going to prove that to all those doubters’.

“It doesn’t seem that he’s got that in his mentality, he’s just saying: ‘I don’t care what you think!'”