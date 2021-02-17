Man United strong contenders to land highly-rated Leeds United winger

Manchester United have reportedly joined Liverpool in the race to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha.

Raphinha, 24, joined Leeds United less than 12-months ago following a £16.72m switch from French side Rennes.

Since arriving in England’s top-flight, the highly-rated winger has enjoyed a remarkable debut campaign.

After featuring in 18 Premier League matches and being directly involved in 9 goals, the Brazilian attacker has cemented his place in Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team plans.

Showcasing a perfect blend of technical ability and pace, Raphinha’s style of play has become a huge hit among fans.

The hugely talented wide-man, who has previous connections to United star Bruno Fernandes from their playing days at Sporting Lisbon, has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Liverpool as well as the Red Devils.

According to a recent report from Sky Sports Italia journalist Gianluigi Longari, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has joined the race to sign the 24-year-old.

Manchester United #MUFC joined the race for Leeds star #Raphinha. Liverpool #LFC are also following the winger for the summer. #LUFC keen to keep him. #transfers @tvdellosport — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) February 16, 2021

With Raphinha primarily operating on the right-flank, the South American could prove to be the perfect alternative to number-one target Jadon Sancho.

It is not yet known how much Leeds United would demand for their star attacker, however, it would be fair to assume, with Borussia Dortmund quoting upwards of £60m for Sancho, Raphinha could also be a cheaper option, as per Kicker (via Sports Witness).

United fans – Who would you rather sign, Raphinha or Sancho? – Let us know in the comments.