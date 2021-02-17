Man United transfer interest in Premier League star is false according to latest reports

There are so many different reasons that a transfer rumour will crop up, and the sheer amount of them that go nowhere does demonstrate how inaccurate they can be.

Sometimes there may have been an enquiry behind the scenes or an agent will leak a rumour to give the illusion that their client is wanted by some huge clubs just to gradually increase their profile by associating them with a big-money move.

Man United are a huge club with several needs to it makes sense that they will be linked with multiple players, but the latest rumour was about Leeds star Raphinha:

Manchester United #MUFC joined the race for Leeds star #Raphinha. Liverpool #LFC are also following the winger for the summer. #LUFC keen to keep him. #transfers @tvdellosport — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) February 16, 2021

He’s been impressive since arriving in the summer and he certainly looks capable of playing at the highest level, but there’s always something uneasy about transfer links between the two sides.

Some transfers have happened despite the intense rivalry but they are always controversial, and there’s no reason to think that Leeds would want to sell someone to United so quickly.

Our colleagues at Stretty News have done some digging around the potential interest, and they’ve had confirmation that it’s nothing more than a rumour at this stage and there are no plans to bring him in.

Obviously plans can change and he might attract extra attention if he has a particularly strong end to the season, but that does seem to shut that rumour down for now.