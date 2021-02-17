Kylian Mbappe looks set to renew his contract with PSG, which is likely to send Lionel Messi to Manchester City, according to Todo Fichajes.

Messi’s contract with Barcelona is due to expire at the end of the season, with PSG and Man City being two of the only teams in the world with the financial strength to meet his demands.

Unfortunately for Messi, though, PSG already have two of the world’s highest players on their books in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. It’s not feasible for them to have three.

And as Todo Fichajes report, in wake of his hat-trick at the Nou Camp last night, Mbappe is looking increasingly likely to extend his stay at the Parc des Princes.

That will leave Messi with one option, according to Todo Fichajes, Manchester City, where he would reunite with former boss Pep Guardiola and spend what remains of his best years in the Premier League.

From a neutral standpoint – surely everyone would love to see that?