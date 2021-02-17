Menu

PSG’s dream 24 hours set to continue with superstar on verge of penning four-year contract extension

Neymar has extended his PSG contract by four-years, according to information provided by a Qatari news source.

The Brazilian is one of the best players on the planet, but Mauricio Pochettino’s men had no problems defeating Barcelona without him yesterday evening.

Neymar will have loved to have got one over on his previous employers on the field of play at the Nou Camp, but yet another injury issue ruled him out of the contest.

Thankfully for Neymar and PSG, Kylian Mbappe was ready to step up to the mark and deliver.

It looks as though Neymar will have plenty more opportunities to be the difference maker in Paris, though, as Qatar News reported via Twitter that a new four-year contract is set to be signed.

A 4-1 victory over Barcelona away from home followed up by a new long-term contract for one of the world’s best. It’s not been a bad 24 hours for PSG fans, has it?

