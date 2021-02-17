Florentino Perez requests loan in hope of funding Real Madrid transfer swoop for generational star

Florentino Perez was so impressed by Kylian Mbappe’s performance vs Barcelona that he has requested a loan to fund a move to sign him, according to Don Balon.

Few could have predicted that PSG would make such light work of Barcelona last night, especially considering that, prior to making the final last time around, the French champions continually stumbled at this stage of the competition.

However, when you have a player of Mbappe’s quality on the field of play, you’re always in with a shout. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was, as you would expect, watching on in envy as the World Cup winner picked Barca apart.

As per Don Balon, Perez is now keen to make absolute sure that Mbappe moves to the Santiago Bernabeu, with a loan being requested in order to fund a move to sign the 22-year-old, who looks set to be the greatest of his generation.

He doesn’t waste any time, does he?