Menu

Florentino Perez requests loan in hope of funding Real Madrid transfer swoop for generational star

Paris Saint-Germain
Posted by

Florentino Perez was so impressed by Kylian Mbappe’s performance vs Barcelona that he has requested a loan to fund a move to sign him, according to Don Balon.

Few could have predicted that PSG would make such light work of Barcelona last night, especially considering that, prior to making the final last time around, the French champions continually stumbled at this stage of the competition.

MORE: Photo: Potentially iconic image of Messi watching on as Mbappe celebrates for PSG vs Barcelona

However, when you have a player of Mbappe’s quality on the field of play, you’re always in with a shout. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez was, as you would expect, watching on in envy as the World Cup winner picked Barca apart.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool will sack Jurgen Klopp if champions continue failing to win games, report claims
Juventus hoping to pile misery on struggling Tottenham with move for €90M-rated attacker
Agreement in principle: Arsenal look set to extend contract of phenomenal academy product

As per Don Balon, Perez is now keen to make absolute sure that Mbappe moves to the Santiago Bernabeu, with a loan being requested in order to fund a move to sign the 22-year-old, who looks set to be the greatest of his generation.

He doesn’t waste any time, does he?

More Stories Florentino Perez Kylian Mbappe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.