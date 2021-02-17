PSG interested in signing Atletico Madrid star, opening offer will be 80% of his €125M release clause

Paris Saint-Germain are considering putting €70M on the table in exchange for Atletico Madrid’s Marcos Llorente, according to Todo Fichajes.

Marcos Llorente, signed by Atletico from rivals Real Madrid, is naturally a midfielder but has also played as a striker when needed. Atletico have been short in that department at times this campaign, which prompted Diego Simeone to trial the experiment. It proved to be a successful one.

Whether it be with a view to playing him as a midfielder or a striker remains to be seen, but Todo Fichajes believe that PSG, who thrashed Barcelona 4-1 at the Nou Camp last night, have taken notice of Llorente’s good performances at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Todo Fichajes report that Llorente has a €125M release clause in his Atletico contract, but PSG will test the waters by offering €70M and seeing what sort of response they get from the La Liga leaders, who would not be particularly keen on selling, you have to think.