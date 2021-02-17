PSG star faces Champions League ban after social media antics during Barcelona thumping

Everybody probably knew that PSG have advanced to a point where they are much better than Barcelona just now, but last night absolutely confirmed it as they went to the Nou Camp and won 4-1.

Kylian Mbappe was utterly phenomenal as he tore Barca apart and scored a hat trick, so you do have to wonder what the damage could’ve been if Neymar was available too.

He was out injured last night and it wasn’t clear if he would return for the second leg, but a report from Sport has indicated that he might be forced to miss out either way.

There are suggestions that he took to social media to complain about Barcelona’s penalty before quickly deleting the messages, and UEFA could hand him a two game ban if they decide to take disciplinary action.

At least he did delete so that may go in his favour, while it probably won’t affect the outcome of the tie as the possibility of another Remontada look hopelessly slim.

It could be a bigger blow if he’s handed a two game ban and he’s forced to miss the first leg of the next round if they get a particularly tough draw, but Sport are a Spanish outlet so it’s also possible that they are just looking to stir some kind of trouble after one of their big teams took a pounding.