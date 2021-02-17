Raul Jimenez reveals where he’d like to play after Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez has admitted that he’d like to one day return to Mexican side Club America once he’s done playing in Europe.

Jimenez, 29, began his career at Club America before joining Atletico Madrid and Benfica before eventually landing on English soil to turn out for Midlands side Wolves.

The highly-rated marksman has spent two-years working alongside Nuno Espirto-Santos and has enjoyed a hugely successful period which has seen the Mexican rack up 47 goals in 110 games.

Despite the 29-year-old’s impressive two-years at Wolves, Jimenez has recently seen his career halted following a career threatening head injury.

The Mexican striker collided in the air with Arsenal defender David Luiz back in November and has since been sidelined in an attempt to complete his long road to recovery.

Thankfully the striker’s shocking injury is not expected to cut his career short with a return to action speculated in time for next season.

However, despite being sidelined for the foreseeable, Jimenez hasn’t let his injury stop him from talking about his sporting ambitions.

Speaking in a recent interview with EstiloDF (via Sports Witness), the Mexican forward revealed what his plans are for when he’s done playing in Europe.

“It’s in the options, to be honest,” Jimenez said. “I would like to return to América at some point, but right now, my time is here in Europe.

“I want to spend many years here; hopefully, I can continue my career here for many years and why not return to the club where I was born.”

Taking the time to thank fans for their unwavering support, the Mexican went on to say: “It is very rewarding with the fans, the people who love me, who support me.

“For example, in the stadium, they even created a song for me.

“Now that the injury has happened, they sent money to make a banner and put it up in the stadium in support of me.

“All that fills you up, you know you’re doing well, and when you come back, you have to give even more to repay them.”