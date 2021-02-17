Real Madrid eye £35m rated Man United target as Sergio Ramos replacement

There aren’t many quality defenders with affordable release clauses going around, so it usually means that multiple clubs will be linked to the same players as they look to improve in the summer.

Man United’s defensive deficiencies will probably cost them the title this season as Solskjaer doesn’t seem to be convinced by Lindelof or Bailly, while Real Madrid may need to replace Sergio Ramos as his contract runs down.

A recent report from ESPN has indicated that Braga defender David Carmo is on United’s shortlist going into the summer, but Spanish outlet AS have now reported that Real Madrid want to bring him in too.

READ MORE: Italian prosecutors fear trafficked Man United star Amad Diallo is one of many footballers illegally brought to Italy

It’s believed he has a release clause of around £35m so it would be great value if he lives up to his early promise, but he’s only 20 and this is his first full season as a starter so it will be a gamble to see if he can handle the step up in quality.

He’s 196cm tall and dominant in the air but he’s also left footed and great on the ball so that is a rarity in the game just now, so it’s understandable that both sides would want to sign him based on what he’s shown so far.

AS believe that there is a friendly relationship between Braga and Real Madrid so that should put them at the front of the queue, but if United trigger the release clause then there’s not much anyone can do to stop the move from happening.