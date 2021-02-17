“I’m always by their side” – Chelsea star reveals support he provides to Blues’ two big-money Bundesliga imports

Speaking to Bild journalist Christian Falk, Antonio Rudiger confirmed that he advised both Timo Werner and Kai Havertz to join Chelsea in the summer.

None of the three Germans had been having much luck under Frank Lampard, with Rudiger frozen out and Chelsea’s two big-money Bundesliga imports struggling to produce their best performance level.

All three have a shot at retribution under Thomas Tuchel, with Werner already beginning to grab that opportunity with both hands, having been named man of the match in Chelsea’s previous two games against Sheffield United and Newcastle United.

Havertz remains out injured, but he’ll be looking to make his mark upon his return. Both he and Werner will thankful that, in the most difficult period of their respective careers to date, they have had a teammate like Rudiger to put an arm around them.

Speaking to Christian Falk of Bild, Rudiger revealed that he advised both players to move to Stamford Bridge and is now attempting to support them the best he can. What a bloke!