Two pieces of good news which suggest West Ham’s successful season won’t be a one-off

David Moyes may always be viewed as damaged goods because of his time with Man United, but he’s going a long way to recovering his reputation at West Ham this season.

It’s getting to the point where you think of him as the Everton Moyes rather than the failed United version, while the initially controversial decision to bring him back has paid dividends.

Time will tell if West Ham have the squad depth and ability to finish in the top four, but they still have a great chance of doing it and it’s going to go down as a successful season no matter what happens.

The important thing now is for them to continue this and actually have a bit of stability at the club, so there are a couple of positive stories for the fans to look at today.

A club will only be successful if they have a proper recruitment strategy in place, but that has been hit and miss so far with David Sullivan taking the lead on transfers, but a report from The Evening Standard has indicated that things have changed.

Of course he’s still involved and you can’t just leave everything down to the manager, but it now sounds like Moyes and the board are actually working together to plan their targets and bring players in that he wants to use

That sounds like the most basic stuff and it should be happening at every club, but clearly it’s not the case and West Ham are now seeing the rewards.

It’s suggested that Moyes is incredibly meticulous in his recruitment strategy where he watches hours of footage to figure out how they may fit into his side, while he’s also putting his foot down and refusing to bring in overpriced and overpaid players.

That is a controversial one just now as the club didn’t sign a striker following the departure of Sebastian Haller, but again if he didn’t find a target that he thought would improve the team then maybe it was for the best.

Obviously all of this would be a waste if there wasn’t a long term plan in place, and a report from Claret and Hugh has indicated a second piece of good news that allows all of this to continue.

It’s suggested that Moyes and the board are all so happy with the current situation that he will be offered a new contract at the end of the season, and there’s no reason to think he won’t sign it either.

It’s possible that they may not manage to push this high in the league each and every season, but if he can do something similar to his work at Everton where they are regularly in the top four conversation then that will be a massive improvement on recent seasons for The Hammers.