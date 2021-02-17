(Video) Arsenal star forced to do 10 push-ups following hilarious training ground fail

The atmosphere behind-the-scenes at Arsenal looks to be a great one after a recent training clip has shown just how happy the squad appear to be.

Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff are currently preparing the Gunners to face-off against Benfica in the Europa League’s first-round knockout.

Arsenal have travelled to a neutral venue in Italy ahead of their cup clash against their Portuguese opponents.

Ahead of the important clash, the squad have been spotted enjoying a light-hearted training session.

After a drill ended in the players racing to jump on each other’s backs, striker Eddie Nketiah seemed to be the slowest, resulting in a punishment of 10 push-ups.

Ouch.

Pictures courtesy of UEFA©