We all get caught out by a slight slip of the tongue and perhaps even a bit of misplaced knowledge every now and then, but sometimes you do just have to sit back and laugh.

Joe Cole isn’t a former Barcelona player so you can’t expect him to know the ins and outs of the club, but he’s also a pundit on the UK’s main Champions League TV coverage so a little bit of knowledge would be nice.

Unfortunately Sergino Dest has been at Ajax since he was 12 so he can’t be seen as a youth prospect, and he absolutely did not learn his trade in some kind of curry house in Barcelona either:

Joe Cole trying to refer to Barcelona’s legendary academy, La Masia, and instead calling it a curry has done me in pic.twitter.com/tNjJHCwIuP — Elliot Hackney (@ElliotHackney) February 17, 2021

Joe Cole casually referring to La Masia as “Masala” has finished me. Man thinks Barca have got a chicken tikka playing in midfield ?? #BarcaPsg pic.twitter.com/JEB8rxK1sk — FootyLeaks (@FootyLeaks3) February 16, 2021

Footage from BT Sport