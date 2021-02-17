Menu

Video: Chicken Tikka-Taka? Joe Cole has an utter nightmare as he talks about Barcelona’s famous “La Masala”

Champions League
We all get caught out by a slight slip of the tongue and perhaps even a bit of misplaced knowledge every now and then, but sometimes you do just have to sit back and laugh.

Joe Cole isn’t a former Barcelona player so you can’t expect him to know the ins and outs of the club, but he’s also a pundit on the UK’s main Champions League TV coverage so a little bit of knowledge would be nice.

Unfortunately Sergino Dest has been at Ajax since he was 12 so he can’t be seen as a youth prospect, and he absolutely did not learn his trade in some kind of curry house in Barcelona either:

