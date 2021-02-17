Video: Cristiano Ronaldo absolutely furious after last-minute appeal for Juventus is denied in defeat against Porto

With just 30 seconds remaining in Juventus’ Champions League knockout tie against Porto, Cristiano Ronaldo profusely appealed for a game-changing penalty, that was ultimately denied.

Matthijs de Ligt launched a pinpoint long-range pass into the box, with Ronaldo expertly controlling the ball on the right side of the box before he crashed down to the floor whilst challenged by Zaidu Sanusi.

Ronaldo looked to have beat Sanusi with a beautiful first-touch chop, but ended up falling as the left-back’s leg came in, there was contact and VAR did check the incident.

VAR ruled that this did not warrant a spot-kick, the footage appeared to show that Ronaldo was already on the way down when the contact was made.

Ronaldo immediately threw his arms into the air when the challenge first took place, but then got back to his feet when the play continued.

After the full-time whistle blew, Ronaldo looked furious as he screamed towards the referee, the all-time great was also seen dropping to all fours with his head in his hands.

Ronaldo is fuming here! ? Late drama as Juventus are convinced they should have been awarded a last-minute penalty… No foul is given and Porto win the first leg 2-1! ??? pic.twitter.com/ehaWWw1nBR — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 17, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Ronaldo just couldn’t get going for Juventus tonight, it was an unflattering performance from the Turin outfit all around and they’re lucky to come away from the tie with an away goal to be perfectly honest.