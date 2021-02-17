Menu

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo has promising run blocked by Juventus teammate Alex Sandro in frustrating tie against Porto

During the first-leg of the Round of 16 Champions League knockout tie between Porto and Juventus, Turin talisman Cristiano Ronaldo saw a promising move cut short by one of his own teammates.

Ronaldo knocked the ball past Jesus Corona on the left-wing, evading a slide tackle at the same time, just as he composed himself and was ready to face up against the Porto defence, he was stopped…

It wasn’t by a defender though, well not a Porto one anyway, as left wing-back Alex Sandro blocked the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s run, the pair crashed into each other and the ball was lost.

Ronaldo couldn’t quite believe what just happened as seen by his immediate reaction to the moment.

This really sums up how most of the night has gone for Juventus against Porto, with all respect to the Dragons they’ve inflicted the majority of the trouble on themselves.

