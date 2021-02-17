(Video) Dele shoves Reguilon in Spurs training following defender’s successful wind-up

Tottenham Hotspur have been training ahead of their Europa League clash against Wolfsberger AC on Thursday night.

Jose Mourinho will be desperate to get back to winning ways after suffering back-to-back defeats against Everton and Man City, respectively.

Ahead of the Londoner’s important first-round knockout match, the squad have appeared to be in good spirits whilst enjoying a light training session earlier on Wednesday.

During the training session, full-back Reguilon was hilariously spotted winding midfielder Dele up.

It didn’t take the Englishman long to snap following his Spanish team-mates’ successful attempts to get him to bite.

Training ground banter… You love to see it!

