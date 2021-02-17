Menu

Video: Haaland dominates three Sevilla players before Mahmoud Dahoud scores with magnificent strike to draw Dortmund level

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Borussia Dortmund have some magical play from both Erling Haaland and Mahmoud Dahoud to thank for drawing level against Sevilla just 12 minutes after they fell behind.

In the 18th minute of the encounter, a long throw-in was hurled into Haaland, the striker muscled off Diego Carlos before controlling the ball out wide and being faced with Joan Jordan and Sergio Escudero.

The 6ft4 ace showed he’s also a tricky dribbler by poking the ball through Jordan as he also simultaneously burst away from Escudero.

Haaland slotted the ball across the pitch, where Dahoud collected, faced up Fernando, before a little knock to the side to create some space as he fired the ball into the top corner from almost 30 yards out.

See More: The one “problem” for Chelsea in Erling Haaland transfer pursuit

Pictures from BT Sport and Polsat Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Porto gifted lead against Juventus 61 seconds in after horrific Rodrigo Bentancur back pass in nightmare start
Video: Neymar shares joyous reaction to Mbappe hat-trick goal for PSG in no-holds-barred celebrations from superstar as ex-club Barcelona are destroyed
Darren Drysdale hit with improper conduct charge for squaring up to Alan Judge in heated clash with Ipswich ace after a yellow card for diving

Haaland’s suitors, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid per the Athletic, are well aware of the Norwegian’s goalscoring ability, but play like this will leave their mouths dripping in excitement.

More Stories Erling Haaland Mahmoud Dahoud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.