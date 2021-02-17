Video: Haaland dominates three Sevilla players before Mahmoud Dahoud scores with magnificent strike to draw Dortmund level

Borussia Dortmund have some magical play from both Erling Haaland and Mahmoud Dahoud to thank for drawing level against Sevilla just 12 minutes after they fell behind.

In the 18th minute of the encounter, a long throw-in was hurled into Haaland, the striker muscled off Diego Carlos before controlling the ball out wide and being faced with Joan Jordan and Sergio Escudero.

The 6ft4 ace showed he’s also a tricky dribbler by poking the ball through Jordan as he also simultaneously burst away from Escudero.

Haaland slotted the ball across the pitch, where Dahoud collected, faced up Fernando, before a little knock to the side to create some space as he fired the ball into the top corner from almost 30 yards out.

What a strike from Dortmund’s Mahmoud Dahoud! ? Some way to score the first #UCL goal of his career! ? pic.twitter.com/AdnYG8vxme — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 17, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and Polsat Sport.

Haaland’s suitors, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid per the Athletic, are well aware of the Norwegian’s goalscoring ability, but play like this will leave their mouths dripping in excitement.