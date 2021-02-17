Video: ‘I’ll kill you in the street’ – Vicious Kylian Mbappe slams Barcelona star Jordi Alba in heated encounter during PSG win

An incident involving Kylian Mbappe during Paris Saint-Germain’s emphatic 4-1 win against Barcelona has gone viral across the internet, with Blaugrana star Jordi Alba on the end of some vicious words.

As a set-piece was being readied, Mbappe pushed away Sergino Dest, with Alba taking offence to the matter and seemingly calling for the referee to do something about it.

Alba and Mbappe then erupted into a war of words with AS reporting via Deportes Cuatro coverage of the exchange that the PSG superstar told the Barcelona man he’d ‘kill’ him ‘in the streets’.

As the clash became more heated, Gerard Pique came over to cool things down, in which the centre-back questioned Mbappe’s apparent death threat, which left the forward to repeat his comment.

AS recently reported that Real Madrid are very keen on signing 22-year-old, if a hat-trick wasn’t enough to prove his Los Blancos credentials, Mbappe insulted a long-serving star of Madrid’s rival in their native Spanish.

Y eso que no se vio lo que le dijo Mbappe a Jordi Alba “En la calle yo te mato” pic.twitter.com/FWEEtPMnjU — Angélica Gil?? (@Angelica_GilO) February 17, 2021

Jordi Alba to Mbappé: “You’re getting to big for yourself.” Mbappé to Jordi Alba: “In the streets I kill you Alba to Piqué: “He’s learning, the bugger is learning.” Piqué to Mbappé: “Who are you going to kill?” Mbappé: “On streets I KILL you!” #BARPSGpic.twitter.com/o2Cyu8CDnH — M•A•J (@Ultra_Suristic) February 17, 2021

Mbappé empuja a Dest, Alba sale en su defensa y pasa esto:

-Alba: “Te ha pedido perdón. Eres un agrandado”

-Mbappé: “En la calle yo te mato”

-Alba: “Estás aprendiendo del peor, bobo”#LaCasaDelFútbol pic.twitter.com/ZT5qFZztwu — Fútbol en Movistar+ (@MovistarFutbol) February 17, 2021

Pictures from the Champions League and Movistar.

Here is what Mbappe had to say according to AS via Deportes Cuatro:

Mbappe: “In the street, I’ll kill you.”

Alba replied ironically: “Look what this guy is learning.”

Pique: “What do you mean you’ll kill someone?”

Mbappe: “I mean, I’ll kill you in the street.”

The incident eventually cooled down, up until the last couple of hours, the only killings from Mbappe that were reported in Catalonia were his game-winning hat-trick.