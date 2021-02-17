Video: Jose Mourinho looks relaxed and jovial as he indulges in some mind games in his Europa League press conference

The Europa League is often an unwelcome distraction if everything is going well in the league, but it could actually be a welcome escape for Spurs this week after a poor run of form.

Results have been bad and the performances have been downright uninspiring, so at least they have the chance to get back on track against Austrian side Wolfsberger on Thursday evening.

Mourinho may be under pressure just now but he’s doing his best to hide it as he was up to his old tricks in the press conference again:

He might be under pressure but Jose Mourinho is still indulging in the occasional mind game pic.twitter.com/OV41T2tHGh — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) February 17, 2021

Pictures from UEFA

Spurs should be capable of winning this tie with or without Son, but it might be a good idea to play him this week to give them the best chance of getting a possible result.