In the 52nd minute of last night’s Championship encounter between Luton and Cardiff City, Harry Wilson broke the deadlock and set the Bluebirds to sail towards victory with a magnificent finish.

Centre-back Aden Flint knocked the ball down to the Liverpool loanee after a pass was launched forward from defence, Wilson took a tidy touch and began to drive towards goal.

Wilson set his sights on the net and curled the ball into the bottom corner with an exquisite left-foot finish, some pressure from a Luton defender wasn’t enough to put the Welshman off.

Wilson has now contributed four goals and eight assists this season, with this strike firing Cardiff towards three points that leave them seventh and within touching distance of the playoffs.

The ace netted seven goals in the Premier League for the relegated Bournemouth last term but was quiet for most of the second-half of the season.

Wilson is one of those players that is a star in the Championship and right on the brink of becoming a bonafide Premier League player, the ace just needs to round off some aspects of his game right now.