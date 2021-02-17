Menu

(Video) Mason Greenwood weighs-in on how he feels about playing as right-winger

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has broken his silence on how he feels being tasked with playing on the right-wing.

READ MORE: (Video) Dele shoves Reguilon in Spurs training following defender’s successful wind-up

Greenwood, 19, has enjoyed a hugely successful breakthrough period which has seen him grow from being an academy prospect to a full-fledged first-team regular.

In light of the teenager’s impressive rise, he was recently awarded with a bumper new contract, as per ManUtd.

Despite spending the majority of his youth career as a central striker, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted to use his young attacker primarily as a winger.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Dele shoves Reguilon in Spurs training following defender’s successful wind-up
(Video) Arsenal star forced to do 10 push-ups following hilarious training ground fail
Man United transfer interest in Premier League star is false according to latest reports

Mostly down to the fact the Red Devils lack quality in depth when it comes to right-sided attackers, Greenwood has frequently been called upon to fill in, in what some fans think is an unfamiliar position.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Europa League clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday night, Greenwood has confirmed he has no qualms with playing anywhere across his manager’s front-line.

“I don’t mind,” the 19-year-old admitted. “I can play anywhere across the front three. I can play on the right, up front and even sometimes on the left. 

“For me, it’s just about adapting into whatever position to get playing really.”

Pictures courtesy of UEFA©

More Stories Mason Greenwood Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.