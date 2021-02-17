(Video) Mason Greenwood weighs-in on how he feels about playing as right-winger

Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has broken his silence on how he feels being tasked with playing on the right-wing.

Greenwood, 19, has enjoyed a hugely successful breakthrough period which has seen him grow from being an academy prospect to a full-fledged first-team regular.

In light of the teenager’s impressive rise, he was recently awarded with a bumper new contract, as per ManUtd.

Despite spending the majority of his youth career as a central striker, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opted to use his young attacker primarily as a winger.

Mostly down to the fact the Red Devils lack quality in depth when it comes to right-sided attackers, Greenwood has frequently been called upon to fill in, in what some fans think is an unfamiliar position.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Europa League clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday night, Greenwood has confirmed he has no qualms with playing anywhere across his manager’s front-line.

“I don’t mind,” the 19-year-old admitted. “I can play anywhere across the front three. I can play on the right, up front and even sometimes on the left.

“For me, it’s just about adapting into whatever position to get playing really.”

Pictures courtesy of UEFA©