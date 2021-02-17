Video: Neymar shares joyous reaction to Mbappe hat-trick goal for PSG in no-holds-barred celebrations from superstar as ex-club Barcelona are destroyed

Neymar has taken to social media to share his reaction to Kylian Mbappe’s hat-trick goal for Paris Saint-Germain against Barcelona, which rounded off a 4-1 win in the first-leg of the Champions League tie.

Mbappe sealed a remarkable hat-trick in the 84th minute of the counter with a wonderful, first-time side-foot finish as the Parisians hit their foes on the break at the Camp Nou.

Neymar missed the massive encounter against his former club due to injury, with the superstar holding a minimal chance of returning for the second-leg, though PSG got on perfectly fine without him.

The 29-year-old was sat watching the heated clash at home, whilst also seemingly being filmed by Triller, which produced an amazing moment as Mbappe hit his third of the night.

Neymar burst out with screams, shouts and waved his arms in the air as Mbappe became only the third player to net a hat-trick against Barcelona in Europe’s elite club competition.

Neymar couldn’t contain his excitement and joy after his prolific teammate enjoyed a moment that will be looked back on forever, though his public sharing of the celebrations may infuriate Barcelona fans.

This isn’t even the most controversial thing that Neymar has posted to social media regarding the match, he called Barcelona being awarded a penalty a ‘joke’ and could face a ban for it.

Neymar spent four years with Barcelona before joining Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal. On that note, the tricky attacker is close to agreeing a new contract with the Ligue 1 powerhouses.

The 4-1 victory will go down as the most impressive result of Mauricio Pochettino’s stellar managerial career, it’s crazy to think they won by such a margin without Neymar even being available.